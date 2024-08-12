Libyan PM voices opposition to military violations, division

Tripoli, Aug 12 Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah said that his government would stand against "anyone trying to renew military violations and reinforce division" in the country.

Dbeibah made the remarks during a graduation ceremony for students of military colleges and academies in the capital, Tripoli, on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We affirm that the unity of Libya is a red line," Dbeibah said in a speech.

"We are continuing to build a strong army with a belief based on God and the nation, and not on individuals or entities," Dbeibah noted.

The prime minister encouraged the graduated students to "follow the footsteps of the army's founding fathers to deter external ambitions as well as personal ambitions that seek the return of tyranny."

Libya has been in a political stalemate since the overthrow of the late leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011, with two rival governments and a number of foreign powers intervening in the country's affairs.

On Friday, deadly clashes broke out east of the capital Tripoli between rival militias, killing at least nine people, injuring 16 others, and forcing dozens of families to flee their homes, according to a local official.

The UN Support Mission in Libya on Saturday condemned the clashes, stressing the need to unify the military and security apparatus and establish legitimate and accountable institutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor