Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Dominique Hasler arrives in India on official visit

New Delhi [India], March 10 : Liechtenstein Foreign Minister, Dominique Hasler arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for an official visit.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal shared about her arrival and said that the visit of the Liechtenstein minister will boost economic and commercial partnership between the two countries.

"Welcome to India! FM @DominiqueHasler of Liechtenstein arrives in New Delhi. The visit will give a boost to our economic & commercial partnership," the MEA spokesperson said in a post on X.

Earlier last month, Minister Hasler arrived in India to attend India's flagship annual conference, the Raisina Dialogue, which was held in New Delhi.

Moreover, in a diplomatic stride, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) paid a crucial visit to Liechtenstein on December 7 which included exploring untapped avenues of cooperation in Liechtenstein.

During his visit to Liechtenstein on December 7, the Secretary (West) met Ambassador Martin Frick, Director, Office of Foreign Affairs for bilateral discussions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Both sides appreciated the completion of 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Liechtenstein and agreed that there is scope to enhance overall ties. Sectors, including industrial innovation, digitalisation, medical science and R&D in niche technologies, were highlighted as potential areas of cooperation, the release also said.

Discussions were held on the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership (TEPA), India's G20 Presidency, and global and regional issues of mutual interest.

The Secretary (West) also invited a business delegation from Liechtenstein to India. Secretary (West) also visited the industrial facility of Hilti Corporation, a world leader in construction solutions across value chains. Hilti employs around 2000 people in India, it added.

