'Life, as we love it', says Gauahar Khan as she twins with baby boy Zehaan

Mumbai, Jan 4 The 'Bigg Boss 7' winner, actress Gauahar Khan, who is currently enjoying her motherhood phase, shared adorable pictures with her bundle of joy, twinning with her son Zehaan.

Gauahar and actor Zaid Darbar had tied the knot in December 2020. The couple have a son. Zaid is the son of music director Ismail Darbar.

The 'Ishaqzaade' fame actress is an avid social media user, and enjoys 9.9 million followers on Instagram. She is often seen sharing colourful life updates with her fans.

Now, she has shared a string of photos, wherein she is seen standing inside the airport, wearing a green coloured co-ord set. She has kept her hair open, and completed the look with black sunglasses and white sneakers.

Gauahar is holding her baby boy in her arms, who is also wearing a matching co-ord set, paired with a beanie cap. The actress has not revealed the face of her child, and is seen kissing his hand.

The post is captioned: "Life, as we love it!"

Her brother-in-law Awez Darbar commented: "Zehu ka reveal kab hai", to which Gauahar replied: "no no."

Anam Darbar, who is the sister-in-law of Gauahar wrote: "Cutiesss."

On the work front, she is currently seen as the host of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'.

