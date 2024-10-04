"Like India, we condemn terrorist attacks against civilians": French envoy reiterates "absolute commitment" to Israel's security

New Delhi [India], October 4 : At a time when a deep crisis has unfolded in West Asia and the region remains under a tight grip of conflict, French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, said that like India, France too, condemns terrorist attacks against civilians.

He also reiterated an 'absolute commitment' to the security of Israel, condemning the Iranian attack against Israel.

While speaking to ANI, Mathou said, "We condemn the Iranian attack against Israel, and we reiterate our absolute commitment to the security of Israel. Our armed forces have contributed to stop the Iranian ballistic missile attack. Just like India, we condemn terrorist attacks against civilians : all civilians must be protected."

Calling the Gaza situation "absolutely dramatic and urgent," the French envoy reiterated its calls to liberate all hostages.

"I want to be clear: the situation in Gaza is absolutely dramatic and urgent. France reiterates its calls to liberate all hostages as well as to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire that will enable humanitarian assistance," he said.

He underscored that diplomatic solutions should prevail, and added that the Hezbollah must stop to target Israel and its civilians. The envoy called on Israel too, to stop its military operations in Lebanon.

"Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot was in Lebanon a few days ago, where he met with Lebanese leadership and delivered 12 tonnes of humanitarian assistance. He will be back in the region in the coming days. We keep insisting on the necessity to end the military escalation in the region, as it is only aggravating the instability and fragmentation. We call on Israel to stop its military operations in Lebanon. The Hezbollah must stop to target Israel and its civilians. Diplomatic and collective solutions must prevail: this is the reason why we have ask for an emergency meeting of the UNSC, which took place on Wednesday," the French Ambassador said.

Following the deaths of Hezbollah Chief, Nasrallah, the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Iran's Ayatollah regime and asserted that those who target Israel will face 'consequences' and that "no location" in Iran or the Middle East is "beyond Israel's reach."

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari has described Iran's massive missile strikes on Israeli territories as a "severe and dangerous escalation."

"There will be consequences...We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel," said Hagari regarding Iran's large-scale attack.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched precision strikes on the Lebanese capital in Beirut last week, which led to the death of Nasrallah. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that the airstrikes targeting Hassan Nasrallah resulted in civilian casualties as well.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, on the other hand, has described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said Tehran would pay for it.

"Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said.

