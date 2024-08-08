Likely that our High Commissioner will participate swearing-in of interim Bangladesh govt: MEA

New Delhi [India], August 8 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus.

The interim government in Bangladesh will be sworn in later in the day. Muhammad Yunus is a Bangladeshi social entrepreneur and founder of Grameen Bank, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his efforts to create economic and social development through microcredit.

This comes as Bangladesh is facing a fluid situation after student protests turned into intense anti-government protests forcing Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee from the country.

"I saw reports that the swearing-in ceremony is to be held this evening. I don't know the exact time, somewhere around 8'o clock. Diplomatic community members have been invited. It is likely that our High Commissioner will participate," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly press briefing on Thursday.

Being asked about the condition of Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh, the MEA said that non-essential staff and their families have been pulled back amid the situation and normal functioning will start once law and order is fully restored.

"There are four more assistant High Commissions other than the High Commission. We are in constant touch with them (Bangladesh authorities) for this and our nationals' safety there. We expect that law and order will improve as soon as possible so that our High Commission becomes functional again," Jaiswal said.

"We only have our non-essential staff members and their family members have come back...this is also the situation with other embassies, they have also pulled back their non-essential people. We hope that normalcy returns so that our High Commission and Assistant High Commission can begin their normal work as soon as possible," he added.

Referring to the situation of minorities in Bangladesh, the MEA said it is monitoring the situation and welcomes steps by groups and organisations to ensure the protection and well-being of minorities.

"We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are also reports of various initiatives by groups and organisations to ensure protection and well-being of minorities...We welcome these steps, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly concerned," Jaiswal said.

"It is the responsibility of every government to ensure the well-being of all its citizens. We hope for early restoration of law and order situation in Bangladesh. This is both in the interest of Bangladesh as a whole and the larger region as a whole," he added.

