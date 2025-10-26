Lincoln University Shooting: Four Injured During Homecoming Event As Campus Locked Down And Police Search For Suspect

A shooting incident occurred at Lincoln University near Oxford in Pennsylvania on Saturday during the school’s homecoming festivities, leading to multiple people being injured. Early updates indicated that at least four individuals had suffered gunshot wounds when the violence broke out amid celebrations on campus. Authorities quickly responded to the emergency, securing the location and beginning an immediate investigation into the events. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed awareness of the situation through an official statement, noting that law enforcement officers had arrived and were actively handling the case. Residents and students were urged to stay away from the site to ensure safety.

Initial media coverage shared varying accounts of how many victims were involved. CBS News Philadelphia first reported that at least one person had been shot during a Homecoming tailgate and yardfest gathering. Soon after, ABC6 Action News reported that four individuals had been struck by gunfire and were hospitalized in different conditions at Christiana Hospital for medical care. Reports suggested that the violence unfolded close to the university’s football field. A journalist posting independently on social media said emergency crews and officers had locked down the campus and were searching for the suspect, warning everyone nearby to stay inside and follow police directions.

Police blocked off Baltimore Pike as they continued working at the scene and advised the public to avoid the surrounding area. Local news outlets stated that officers were actively searching for whoever was responsible, though no information had yet been made available regarding the shooter’s identity or a possible motive behind the attack. The shooting reportedly occurred shortly after 9 pm, and officers arrived around 9:15 pm in response to emergency calls. A witness speaking to CBS News Philadelphia recalled seeing a person receiving CPR after the incident.