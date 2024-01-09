Lindsay Lohan makes surprise appearance at 'Mean Girls' premiere

Los Angeles, Jan 9 Actress Lindsay Lohan made a surprise appearance at the 'Mean Girls' premiere in New York City.

The original 'Mean Girls' star on Monday night celebrated the premiere of the musical movie with writer-producer Tina Fey, who reprises her role as Ms. Norbury from the 2004 comedy classic, and Angourie Rice, who takes on Lohan’s role as Cady Heron.

Lohan and Fey were joined by original cast members Daniel Franzese, who starred as Damian Hubbard, and Rajiv Surrendra, who played rapping mathlete Kevin Gnapoor, reports 'Variety'.

Will any of them make a cameo in the film? "I couldn't possibly say, but we do have some fun cameos," Fey told 'Variety' on the pink carpet.

"Ashley Park is in the movie, Tim (Meadows) is in the movie - we have some fun influencer friends. But you’ll just have to come see it this Friday."

Additional 'Mean Girls' stars and creative team members in attendance included Renee Rapp, Christopher Briney, Aulii Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Megan Thee Stallion, director of photography Bill Kirstein, choreographer Kyle Hanagami and co-directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Payne.

Payne recalled the initial conversations she and Perez Jr. had with Rapp, who played Regina George in the Broadway musical, about translating the iconic queen bee from stage to screen.

"We talked about how this is really a personalisation of the role. On Broadway, it's so different from the camera being right here," Payne said while waving her hand in front of her face.

"So just making it intimate and making it hers, and I cannot wait for people to see what she did."

