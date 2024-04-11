Lindy Cameron 'immensely proud' of her appointment as British High Commissioner

New Delhi, April 11 Lindy Cameron, who has been appointed British High Commissioner to India in succession to Alex Ellis, has said she is immensely proud of the new role and cannot wait to get started.

Cameron will take up her appointment this month, the UK government said on Thursday.

Allex Ellis will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment.

Responding to her new assignment, she said she is immensely proud to be appointed the next British High Commissioner to India. "Huge thanks to @AlexWEllis for leaving such a great legacy. So looking forward to working with the amazing @UKinIndia team. I can’t wait to get started!" she wrote on X.

From 2020 to 2024, she was Chief Executive of the National Cyber Security Centre.

She has also served as Director General of the Northern Ireland Office in the UK.

Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott wrote on X, "Congratulations to @Lindy_Cameron for being announced as next High Commissioner to India. Looking forward to welcoming you to Delhi soon and working with you!”

