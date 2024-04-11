Lindy Cameron is new British High Commissioner to India

New Delhi, April 11 Lindy Cameron has been appointed British High Commissioner to India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG, who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment, the UK government said on Thursday.

Cameron will take up her appointment this month.

From 2020 to 2024, she was Chief Executive of the National Cyber Security Centre.

She has also served as Director General of the Northern Ireland Office in the UK.

Responding to her appointment, Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott wrote on X, "Congratulations to @Lindy_Cameron for being announced as next High Commissioner to India. Looking forward to welcoming you to Delhi soon and working with you!"

