Liquor shops likely to open shortly at domestic terminals of IGI airport

New Delhi, Sep 29 Around two months after the liquor sale at the domestic terminals of the airport was stopped, the liquor shops are likely to restart soon at the terminals.

As per an official, the airport authorities have offered the shops to the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) to open liquor vends at the domestic terminals. "We have been offered four to five shops to open vends at the domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport," the official said.

Delhi government's four corporations namely Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumers Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) have been given responsibility to open the stores across the city.

The liquor sale was stopped at the domestic terminals of the airport after August 31 as the new excise policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Delhi government. After Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the new excise policy, Delhi government decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sale in the city.

However, the Excise Policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for a period of two months each, came to an end on July 31. But, later it was given one month of extension to prepare before the old regime of Excise policy started from September 1.

