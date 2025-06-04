"Litany of Pakistan's crimes is endless," says all-party delegation member Manish Tewari

Cairo [Egypt], June 4 : All-party delegation member and Congress MP Manish Tewari said on Wednesday that it is for the first time that the story of Pakistan's crimes has been told so comprehensively.

Tewari, who is a part of the delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, also said that India has been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for decades now.

"The litany of Pakistan's crimes is endless, and I think for the first time, this story has been comprehensively and holistically told by our delegation to our interlocutors," he said.

He added, "India has been successfully able to tell the story to the world that we have been victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism now for 45 years. It is not the unfortunate tragedy in Pahalgam alone whose fingerprints lead all the way back to Pakistan."

Tewari pointed out at Pakistan's hypocrisy that it sucked money out of the US to fund terror against the US through Osama Bin Laden.

"A state which could suck money out of the global collation against terror led by the USA and shelter, the biggest enemy of the USA (Osama bin Laden) and someone who is being hunted by the entire world, is the greatest testimony to Pakistan's doublespeak," Tewari.

Tewari added that if Pakistan continues with its military activities, India will respond and will not give in to nuclear blackmail.

"There is space for a conventional response under a nuclear overhack. If Pakistan does not stop perpetrating terror against India, there would be a punitive cost which will be imposed upon it and no longer would the paradigm of the nuclear shield or nuclear blackmail hold good or restrain India from its response," Tewari said.

He said that this time, India told the world about the seamless architecture of terror built by Pakistan.

"We have been able to tell the world that the time has come not to make a distinction between semi-state actors and the state which spawns them. This is a seamless architecture of terror. Therefore, any such distinctions are absolutely useless and non-efficacious," he said.

