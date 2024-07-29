Lithuanians suffer power outages amid massive storm

Vilnius, July 29 Over 150,000 people in Lithuania are without electricity as the country is being pounded by a massive storm, the national energy operator said on Monday.

"The numbers are growing by the hour, and at the moment we estimate that we have about 150,000 customers who are experiencing power cuts, and the bad news is that there are more than 3,000 sites that were damaged by the storm, all of which will have to be repaired and cleaned up," the Lithuanian Energy Distribution Operator said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition to power outages, Lithuania's Fire and Rescue Department has received about 300 reports of fallen trees on roads and other effects of a powerful storm that has been raging since Sunday afternoon.

"Our crews are working quickly to remove traffic obstructions, but as the storm intensifies, it is likely that this work may take some time. Use navigation apps to plan your route and timing, and consider postponing trips or working from home," the Vilnius City municipality company Grinda said on Facebook.

Multiple flights to Vilnius Airport have been canceled or rerouted, Lithuanian airports have reported.

According to the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in many districts on Monday, with heavy rain in eastern Lithuania.

