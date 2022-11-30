Lives of locals in Balochistan under 'mess' amid load-shedding, gas shut off

Residents in Balochistan have been living a life of misery as heavy load shedding, frequent gas shut-offs and a decline in the graph of agricultural water have resulted in problems for the people of the province.

Farmers who own land have been devastated by power outages and agriculture water graph failure; afterwards, floods and rains have entirely ruined them, local media reported.

According to the chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan, Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, family feuds have destroyed the province and marginalized many tribal districts. Moreover, education and health facilities are the basic rights of the people, and the residents of Balochistan are deprived of them.

Hashmi further said that not giving constitutional rights to the people of Balochistan, not providing employment, education, and health facilities, and letting the people face check posts and police stations have created "problems and worries", according to local media.

Earlier in April, Hashmi highlighted that the youth of Balochistan are heading towards the mountains (taking up weapons) due to the power-hungry leaders, the failure of the rulers, negligence, incompetence, and abuse.

"This is incompetence, negligence, and failure of the federal government and the provincial government along with other forces," he said. He went on to call for the resources of the region to be spent on the local people than being exploited by outsiders.

Balochistan is a resource-rich but least-developed province of Pakistan where a movement for freedom has been ongoing for the past several decades. Many Balochs believe that the region was independent before 1947 and was forcibly occupied by Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor