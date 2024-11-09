Lloyd Austin congratulates Israel's new Defence Minister Katz, pledges "ironclad commitment to Israel's security"

Washington DC [US], November 9 : The United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III has reaffirmed America's "ironclad commitment to Israel's security and support for its right to defend itself."

Austin also congratulated Israel's new Minister of Defence Israel Katz on his recent appointment.

Sharing a post on X, Austin wrote, "I held an introductory call yesterday with the new Israeli Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, and congratulated him on his recent appointment. I reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and support for its right to defend itself."

The conversation between the two also addressed regional issues, including the need for a "diplomatic arrangement" in Lebanon to ensure the safe return of Israeli and Lebanese civilians to their respective homes on both sides of the border.

"I reiterated US commitment to a diplomatic arrangement in Lebanon that allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border. I also emphasized the US commitment to securing the release of all hostages, including US citizens, and the need to improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza," Austin said.

The Secretary of Defence also "expressed concern and extended sympathies" for the recent attacks on Israeli citizens in Amsterdam and "offered any necessary assistance."

Notably, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on November 6 fired his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant citing a lack of trust, Times of Israel had reported.

Gallant, who was a longtime rival from within the Likud Party, was replaced by Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Minister without Portfolio Gideon Sa'ar will replace Katz.

Times of Israel quoted a statement from the Prime Minister's Office which stated that Netanyahu informed Gallant that his tenure as the Defence Minister would end "48 hours from the receipt of this letter."

Following the dismissal, Gallant had said in a post on X that the security of Israel would always be the mission of his life. "The security of the State of Israel was and will always remain the mission of my life," he had said.

Gallant later elaborated that there were three reasons for his dismissal - The need to draft Haredi men to the IDF, the imperative to bring back the hostages from Gaza, and the need for a state commission of inquiry in the October 7 Hamas terror attack and resulting conflict.

Gallant said that the ultra-orthodox Haredi parties which are a part of the coalition threatened to topple the coalition if a law was not passed. The law exempted Haredi males from participating in the war. He further stressed that 101 Israeli hostages must be brought to Gaza even if it means letting Hamas stay in the strip.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor