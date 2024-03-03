Local boatmakers take center stage at Dubai International Boat Show

Dubai [UAE], March 3 (ANI/WAM): After three decades as a strategic platform enhancing the global appeal of the UAE's home-grown marine sector, a host of the country's most innovative brands are proudly showcasing their latest luxury lifestyle products at the 30th anniversary edition of Dubai International Boat Show - the region's largest and most established marine lifestyle event - which runs until Sunday 3 March at Dubai Harbour.

Loud and proud: Nestled between Hypercar Avenue and the event's dedicated Fishing Village, the Proudly UAE section of the 30th Dubai International Boat Show is amplifying the country's maritime heritage and showcasing its best locally made vessels, nautical products, and innovations.

Dubai-based Al Suwaidi Marine (ASM) has launched two new fishing boat vessels: a 36-foot craft and a smaller 31-foot sport craft. For Mohammed Al Suwaidi, ASM's Chairman, leveraging this year's event to unveil the two boats was a straight-forward decision.

"This is the biggest boat show in the region, so for me, every boatbuilder should participate," said Al Suwaidi. "The title 'Proudly UAE' is very nice because we are indeed proud to be from the Emirates, and we're also proud to introduce our products here for the first time. Launching our new vessels at Dubai International Boat Show ensures we attract more attention, which they deserve because they're very good quality craft made right here in the UAE."

Racing excellence" Visitors have flocked to see two spectacular racing boats designed and manufactured by the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) in collaboration with Dubai's world-famous Victory Team. Doubling up as both exhibitors and activation leaders, DIMC is leading the Dubai Fishing Competition for Kingfish and Cobia, as well as the event's dedicated freestyle and HydroFly competitions.

Dubai Police: Synonymous with its fleet of eye-popping supercars, the prestigious Dubai Police has wowed local and international visitors with its fleet of premium sea-based vessels. Showcasing excellence in law enforcement, the fleet includes the award-winning racing Jetski which has participated in world championships, a pioneering Jet Car capable of speeds of up to 80 km an hour on water that is a favourite in UAE National Day celebrations, as well as the official patrol boat.

UAE boat builders in the spotlight: Al Fajer Marine, one of the UAE's largest boat builders, has reported a host of global interest in its vessels including European buyers hailing from Germany and Spain, as well as GCC-based client prospects. The company has launched at the show the S-Class 90, and the Sunrise 60. The former measures in at 92 feet and can go up to 45 knots, while the latter is 61.5 feet and can get up to speeds of 27 knots.

Legacy show partner, Gulf Craft, which has 15 vessels at this year's event, reiterated the significance of Dubai International Boat Show reaching its 30th anniversary milestone at a time when population and infrastructure growth have established Dubai as an essential sales point for superyacht manufacturers all over the world.

Abeer AlShaali, Deputy Managing Director of Gulf Craft, said, "For Gulf Craft, Dubai International Boat Show is our home show. We feel a strong connection to the event - we believe in it, and we believe in the power it has for the entire industry. I have been personally having meetings since the day before the show with different stakeholders around the world, talking about the importance of this show. It brings together clients, boat builders, suppliers, associations, like SYBAss. I think it's a great opportunity for us in the MENA region to really discuss what's going on in our industry. This is where we get to display our boats and impress our clients and the wider city of Dubai which has really opened its arms to the marine industry."

Taking place until March 3 at Dubai Harbour, Dubai International Boat Show is showcasing an extensive array of international marine attractions from more than 1,000 different brands, including 400 new companies. And over 200-plus crafts by the world's leading yachting companies. (ANI/WAM)

