Local leader bemoans ambiguous curriculum in PoJK schools

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], August 18 : Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a local leader from Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) lamented over the inconsistencies of the current curriculum in the region and blamed the education department for its ambiguity.

The ongoing issue has raised concerns among the parents and is causing problems for the students. The unclear curriculum for the students is hampering their studies and preparations for higher studies.

Mir said, "This issue has persisted here for at least three years. The education system of PoJK previously used to sustain several education boards like the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the education board in Punjab Province, the Elementary & Secondary Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP E&SE) and the PoJK board."

He added, "There was no set system of education and all the schools were using books based on their own convenience. The Mirpur board complained that the books were not up to the mark."

Mir said that after a court order, it was decided that a proper system would be built for education in PoJK and the only books which will have No Objection Certification (NOC) from the PoJK board will be allowed in schools. "But despite all of this, the court order did not mention what ultimately will be taught in schools," he said.

"I don't understand, why the education department is not concerned that all this is wasting the time of our children and is putting the future of our kids at risk. The entire session is about to end and there is still no set pattern in the books of PoJK. Parents are confused about what their kids study. Students who prepare for higher studies and examinations are confused about what to study and where to study it because there is no set pattern. Even the court is responsible for giving a vague decision rather than a straight one. And that decision, and all this is causing chaos. As they may have given the decision but the proper production and supply of books has not reached the market and the session is about to end," Mir said.

A businessman from PoJK stated, "The entire problem is because of the confusion and chaos amongst these education boards. And this is causing problems for the business community. Several of us have huge stocks of federal board, some have purchased stock of PoJK board, and some of us have purchased books of Mirpur board. This is not only problematic for the students but for us businessmen. As we are not able to figure out whether our stocks will get cleared or not," he said.

