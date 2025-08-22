Local strike over fuel price sparks anti-China unrest in Angola: Report

Luanda, Aug 22 Angola has been gripped by widespread unrest, after local taxi drivers' protests over soaring fuel prices spiraled into a violent anti-China demonstration shaking the nation’s political and economic foundations, a report has cited. It stated that the turmoil was marked by looting, destruction, and a mass exodus of Chinese nationals.

“Over 90 retail outlets were vandalised, and several Chinese-run factories were forced to shut down. The violence claimed at least five lives and led to more than 1,200 arrests. Amid the chaos, thousands of Chinese nationals fled the country, fearing for their safety. Flights out of Angola were overwhelmed, and emergency advisories were issued by Chinese diplomatic missions,” a report in Uganda's daily newspaper ‘Daily Monitor’ highlighted.

“This uprising is not merely economic; it reflects deep-seated resentment toward China’s dominant role in Angola’s post-war reconstruction. As inequality widens and public frustration mounts, Chinese enterprises have become lightning rods for anger, exposing the fragile underpinnings of Angola’s foreign investment model,” it added.

According to the report, Chinese investments span from roads and railways to retail and manufacturing, embedding itself deeply in Angola’s economic fabric. However, the presence has bred resentment in the country.

The report stated that many Angolans view Chinese businesses as exploitative and detached, with widening economic inequality and failing public services. The riots, it said, have exposed the long-simmering resentment.

Citing a report by Ecodima, Angola’s commerce association, the Daily Monitor mentioned that seven major Chinese-linked retail chains were looted, and 72 sales units of a Chinese-owned brand, were attacked.

“Workers fled in panic. Videos circulating online show Chinese shopkeepers barricading themselves inside stores, while mobs ransacked shelves and smashed windows. In industrial zones, Chinese-run factories were hastily shut down, their gates locked and production halted. The psychological toll on employees, both Angolan and Chinese, has been immense,” the report detailed

It further emphasised that Angolan President Joao Lourenço’s administration has faced challenges in containing the crisis.

“While the government condemned the violence, it has also faced criticism for its handling of the fuel hike and its perceived indifference to public suffering. Activists argue that the state’s failure to provide affordable transport and basic services has fuelled the unrest,” the report noted.

