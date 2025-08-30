Locals in Japan cheer 'Modi San Welcome' as PM reaches Sendai

Sendai [Japan], August 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sendai on Saturday morning, where he was greeted with great fervour by the locals and Indian community members upon his arrival.

People from all walks of life erupted into joyous chants to welcome PM Modi by saying, "Welcome to Japan, Modi San!"

PM Modi expressed happiness and greeted them warmly.

He also interacted with the children who were among the scores of people lined up to welcome PM Modi enthusiastically.

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bullet train on Saturday to reach Sendai.

モディ首相と仙台へ。昨夜に引き続き、車内からご一緒します。 pic.twitter.com/ggE6DonklN— 石破茂 (@shigeruishiba) August 30, 2025

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted the Indian train drivers.

In a post on X, Ishiba said, "Greetings with the Indian train drivers currently training at JR East."

JR東日本で研修中のインド人運転士さんたちとご挨拶。 pic.twitter.com/UXKoSVP50r— 石破茂 (@shigeruishiba) August 30, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sendai city, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday, where he will visit key industrial facilities, including a semiconductor plant and a bullet train coach manufacturing site.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the gesture of both PMs travelling together symbolises the warmth of the India-Japan friendship.

"A journey of friendship and progress. In a unique gesture symbolising the warmth of the India-Japan friendship, PM Narendra Modi and PM Shigeru Ishiba travelled together to Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, on the Shinkansen," Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

He is on a two-day official visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The semiconductor facility, located near Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, is being developed by Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) in collaboration with SBI Holdings and Japanese partners under the joint venture Japan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (JSMC).

Situated in the Second Northern Sendai Central Industrial Park in Ohira Village, the plant represents one of Japan's largest efforts to revive its domestic chip-making industry.

Economic security is a key pillar of India-Japan cooperation, covering semiconductors, AI, critical minerals, and clean energy.

For India, deeper collaboration in these sectors provides access to advanced technology, enhances supply-chain resilience, and opens up investment opportunities, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

