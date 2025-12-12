Locals in Sri Lanka thank Indian Army for life-saving assistance after devastating floods

New Delhi, Dec 12 Locals in Sri Lanka have expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army and the Indian government for providing life-saving support in the aftermath of the catastrophic floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.

Villagers said their homes, schools and connecting roads were battered by massive waves, leaving entire communities isolated.

“The Indian Army and the Indian government have given us tremendous help. Our village was badly damaged, and even the road our children used to take to school was washed away. In this difficult time, they stepped forward and helped us in every possible way,” a resident said, thanking India on behalf of the local community.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Indian Army has set up a fully functional field hospital in one of the worst-hit regions, delivering urgent medical relief to thousands.

Despite washed-out roads, collapsed bridges and widespread communication outages, the contingent undertook an 18-hour journey from Colombo to reach the disaster zone. With no infrastructure available, the team converted an empty parking lot into a state-of-the-art medical facility, powered by portable generators and supported by a restored communication centre.

Lt Col Jagneet Gill, who leads the contingent, highlighted the joint efforts between Indian and Sri Lankan authorities and underscored the shared commitment to humanitarian assistance.

Engineers and medical teams worked overnight to erect shelters and functional operating theatres, supported by HVAC-equipped medical tents and advanced diagnostic tools.

Surveillance drones were deployed for aerial mapping, enabling faster planning and safer patient movement across the flood-affected terrain.

The hospital quickly expanded into a multi-speciality medical hub offering surgery, orthopaedics, dental care, X-ray services and multiple OPDs.

Alongside medical support, the Indian Army’s Engineer Task Force has been repairing vital infrastructure, including de-launching damaged bridges, transporting Bailey bridge components and restoring essential road connectivity.

The ongoing operations stand as a testimony to India’s Neighbourhood First policy and the enduring friendship between the two nations.

