Locals protest in PoGB demanding completion of long-delayed development projects

Olding [PoGB], June 30 : The Olding area of Skardu in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) witnessed a significant protest on Sunday, as residents demanded the swift completion of reconstruction and renovation projects halted by the local administration. The public voiced frustration over the neglect of projects that have been stalled for over three years, according to a report by local news organisation Skardu TV.

People from various walks of life participated in the protest, including youth, women, children, and members of the business community. The demonstrators expressed their discontent, stating that despite raising concerns with responsible officials multiple times, they have only encountered empty promises and disregard. They vowed to continue peaceful demonstrations until receiving written assurances and witnessing tangible improvements in Olding's conditions.

Local leader Shiaz emphasised the prolonged neglect of crucial projects, saying, "These projects are vital for our city and have been on hold for three years. Every time we've raised our concerns, we've been ignored. This time, we won't back down until our demands are met."

Regarding the severe impact of the stalled projects on infrastructure, Shiaz pointed to the dilapidated roads that have remained unchanged for years. "Take this road, for example," he gestured towards the blocked road during the protest, "it has been in this dire condition for over three years, affecting the lifeline of our city. No one is willing to address our grievances."

In addition to infrastructure woes, protesters highlighted issues such as severe load shedding during the hot summer months. One protester lamented, "Despite contributing our water resources to generate electricity at Satpara Dam, not a single watt of electricity has been provided to the people of Olding."

The local community expressed frustration over the situation, with another protester stating, "Our city resembles a graveyard due to these unfinished projects. The local administration continues to delay developmental work, promising future dates that never materialise."

According to Skardu TV's report, the protest in Olding reflects widespread dissatisfaction among residents, who demand immediate action from authorities to address their longstanding grievances.

