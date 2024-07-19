Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 19 : US aerospace major Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and agreed to strengthen the defence and industrial ties between the two nations.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting on Thursday.

In a post on X, Lockheed Martin India stated, "@LockheedMartin CEO Jim Taiclet joined Hon'ble @narendramodi. As a trusted partner of over three decades, we recognize the promising talent and capabilities of the local industry and remain committed to strengthening the defense and industrial ties between our two nations."

US aerospace major Lockheed Martin, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is a global security and aerospace company that is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Earlier in February, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan interacted with a delegation of Lockheed Martin, holding discussions on collaboration with the Indian Defence Industry for products and technologies in line with the 'Make In India' initiative.

In a post on X, Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters stated, "General Anil Chauhan, #CDS interacted with a delegation of #LockheedMartin Pvt Ltd led by Mr Raymond P Piselli, Vice President International Business. Collaboration with Indian Defence Industry for products & technologies in line with #MakeInIndia initiatives discussed."

In June last year, India Vice-President of Lockheed Martin, William Blair, said that Lockheed Martin exported nearly USD 650 million worth of defence products from India to the US.

"...We already have two joint ventures with TATA in India for over a decade now. We are engaged in supply chains with hundreds of suppliers and we have already exported nearly USD 650 million worth of defence products from India to the US," Blair said.

