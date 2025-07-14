Logistics, supply chain infrastructure, foreign investment feature as key avenues of discussion during MP CM Yadav's UAE visit

Dubai [UAE], July 14 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav held wideranging interactions with industry experts for bringing investments into Madhya Pradesh and create opportunities worth an impressive 30-50 million dollars, as noted by the Chief Minister's Office.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, MP CM's Office noted that he held meetings with Sharaf Group Chairman Ibrahim Sharaf; Sunil Manjrekar, President of Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF).

"Chief Minister met Sharaf Group Chairman Mr Ibrahim Sharaf in Dubai today and discussed in detail the possibilities of strategic investment in logistics and supply chain infrastructure"

The post underlined, "On this occasion, discussions were also held on the establishment of Rail Siding Logistics Park in Madhya Pradesh, through which new opportunities for 300-600 direct/indirect employment will be created along with an investment of about 30-50 million dollars."

https://x.com/drmohanoffice51/status/1944772826176860539

MP CM met Sunil Manjrekar, President of Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) and discussed strategies to connect Madhya Pradesh with the business network of Middle East and African countries.

Manjrekar assured the Chief Minister of strong cooperation regarding foreign investment, export growth and active participation of Madhya Pradesh in the global value chain.

https://x.com/drmohanoffice51/status/1944770422345802206

CM Yadav also met the representatives of Tata Group and discussed the possibilities of investment and cooperation in areas like IT, renewable energy, infrastructure, automobile and consumer products in Madhya Pradesh.

https://x.com/drmohanoffice51/status/1944766966201508015

Furthering international outreach, Yadav held a one-on-one meeting with Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) UAE. The meeting focused on enhancing economic ties and promoting bilateral investment opportunities. He underscored Madhya Pradesh's strategic location and strengths in infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and food processing.

Speaking on the state's cultural and tourism potential, Yadav highlighted efforts to boost religious tourism. "Baba Mahakal's procession is being taken out in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh and devotees eagerly wait for this time of the year. We have made new arrangements for Baba Mahakal's procession. The state government is committed to increasing religious tourism in the state," he said.

The power-packed interactions come on the second day of the CM's visit to UAE.

Yadav arrived in Dubai for Global Dialogue 2025. His official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. His visit aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor