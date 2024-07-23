Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, IPU President Tulia Ackson discuss strengthening India-Tanzania relations

New Delhi [India], July 23 : President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Tulia Ackson, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House Complex on Tuesday.

Birla expressed hope that Dr Ackson's visit would further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Birla emphasized that India and Tanzania share a long-standing and friendly relationship, and he hoped that Dr Ackson's visit would serve to strengthen these relations further.

With an outlook to enhance parliamentary cooperation between India and Tanzania, Birla felt that regular exchanges of parliamentary delegations and ongoing discussions on common interests were vital.

Birla also proposed the establishment of Zonal Training Centres for Parliamentary Studies, Training, and Capacity Building to support democratic institutions globally.

Lok Sabha speaker Birla also took to his official X handle and said, "Had a warm interaction with Dr. Tulia Ackson, President of IPU Parliament and Speaker, National Assembly of Tanzania. I mentioned about the glorious democratic journey of India and our commitment to mainstream women through milestone legislations like 'Nari Shakti Vandan Vidheyak."

In another post, Birla added, "Also shared thoughts on strengthening cooperation between Parliament of India and IPU. Hoped that through IPU, we will be able to make democratic institutions more meaningful in the world. Both of us reaffirmed our commitment to cement parliamentary cooperation between India and Tanzania."

At the outset, Birla extended a warm welcome to the delegation on behalf of the Parliament of India and the Indian people.

Recalling his brief interaction with the IPU President on the sidelines of the recently concluded BRICS Conference, he expressed joy at being able to welcome her to the Parliament of India to witness firsthand the proceedings of the Budget Session. He said, "The Budget Session is one of the most critical sessions of our Parliament, where the government's financial proposals are meticulously reviewed, debated, and approved by the House."

Speaking about the new Parliament building, Birla informed the delegation that the building presented a microcosm of India, encapsulating the arts, crafts, culture, music, and history of India.

Observing that it is an embodiment of the hopes and aspirations of a billion-plus Indians, Birla said that the new Parliament House, constructed last year, has already witnessed the passing of several significant laws, including the landmark Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan), which aims to enhance women's leadership roles.

Speaking on the Indian General elections, Birla informed the delegation that India, the world's largest democracy, celebrates elections as a grand festival. "With an estimated one billion voters, the recent general elections saw the participation of approximately 650 million people," Birla said.

The Speaker also stated that the nation's Constitution ensures every citizen's right to vote, regardless of their region or community and goes to great lengths to ensure that no voter is left behind, establishing polling stations even for a single voter if necessary.

