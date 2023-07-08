Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visits Gandan Tegchenling Monastery in Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], July 8 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) on a three-day visit to Mongolia, visited the Gandan Tegchenling Monastery today.

Gandan Tegchenling Monastery is the main centre of Buddhism in Mongolia and is a repository of valuable Buddhist heritage, including Buddhist knowledge, unique rituals and artistic items. The Monastery offers religious and contemporary education to both monks and lay students within its various traditional colleges, according to an official release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the monastery in 2015 and handed over a Bodhi tree sapling to the Chief Abbott.

According to the official statement, the Lok Sabha speaker expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome at the Monastery.

Birla, said that for centuries India and Mongolia have had vibrant relations through civilizational, historical, spiritual and cultural ties, adding that the shared heritage of Buddhism has strengthened the traditional ties between the two countries.

He said that India, Lord Buddha's "karmabhoomi," is committed to offering full support for the preservation of Buddhist history in Mongolia.

Birla stressed that this was evidence of the close cultural linkages between India and Mongolia. He expressed his joy at finding that several monks from the Gandan Monastery in Mongolia were studying at the Drepung Gomang Monastery in India.

Birla also presented the ICCR Buddhist Award for the year 2022 to Khamba Nomun Khan for promoting Buddhism and spiritual ties between India and Mongolia, and extended his congratulations, assuring that India would continue to support the monastery's various initiatives to promote Buddhism in Mongolia, the official release read.

Notably, HE Demberel Choijamts was elevated as Khamba Nomun Khan, the highest Buddhist Teacher in Mongolia in 2021.

Birla was welcomed by the Grand Abbott when he later paid a visit to the Pethub Monastery. Birla also paid respects to the Monastery's Mahatma Gandhi statue. The statue is regarded as a testament to the spiritual and cultural ties between Mongolia and India. Gandhi Ji's message of peace, nonviolence, and harmony still serves as a beacon for the globe, according to Birla, who spoke on this occasion.

After concluding his three-day trip to Mongolia, Birla witnessed the mini Nadaam festival, which is the country's most well-known celebration and is centred around three traditional sportshorse racing, wrestling, and archeryand showcases the ancient oral traditions, performing arts, national cuisine, handicrafts, and cultural forms of Mongolia.

Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, Speaker of the State Great Khural (Mongolian Parliament), gave a horse to the Lok Sabha Speakers on this occasion, and they named it "Vikrant." Birla expressed gratitude to Zandanshatar for the friendship gift. Earlier, Birla had signed MoUs with Mr. G Zandanshatar, Speaker of the State Great Khural of Mongolia to further strengthen and expand cooperation between the two Parliaments.

