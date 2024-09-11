London: Baloch activist highlights Balochistan situation at UK conference, calls for global action

London [UK] September 11 : Baloch human rights activist Aomar Karim, during his Participation in the 'Solidarity with Ukraine' event and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) conference in London, highlighted the human rights violation by Pakistan in the Balochistan province, a local media outlet Balochwarna reported.

In his speech, he highlighted the campaign's objective of informing UK lawmakers and human rights activists about the current conditions in Balochistan. He urged them to advocate for an end to human rights abuses by Pakistani security forces.

He further urged the prominent figures to raise their voices on Balochistan's plight and to urge the Pakistani government to address the human rights violations occurring in the region.

Karim distributed pamphlets that highlighted several key issues including the problem of missing persons, and the extrajudicial killings of individuals who have disappeared. The pamphlets also addressed the crackdown on peaceful protests by Baloch Yakjehti and Pakistan's ongoing 'occupation' of Balochistan, the report stated.

He further emphasized the need for unity among various Baloch political parties in the UK to deliver a consistent message about Balochistan to the international community.

"The world will not listen until we present a unified front. It is crucial to show our unity so that the global community can engage with us on Baloch issues," Karim added.

The activist stated that the conference, now the largest assembly of the Workers Party Union in the UK, features participation from MPs, the UK Prime Minister, senior officials from various Workers Parties, and human rights activists, the report added.

During his visit, Aomar Karim met with several human rights organisations and UK MPs, who pledged to organise upcoming meetings and programs focused on the issues facing Balochistan.

He concluded by urging Baloch parties and human rights advocates to engage in these programs and to persist in raising awareness about Balochistan on the international stage.

