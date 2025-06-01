London: BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya pays floral tribute to Rabindranath Tagore statue

London [UK], June 1 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Samik Bhattacharya, member of all-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, paid floral tribute to the statue of Rabindranath Tagore at the Tagore Centre.

This visit is a part of Modi government's big diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor stressed that India is ready and has the capability to fight terrorism on its own.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya emphasised Rabindranath Tagore's continued relevance in today's world and said, "Rabindranath was relevant during his lifetime and so is he today. He shall also remain relevant in the future."

"Some nations in the world sometimes change their stand to either sell their weapons, establish their hegemony or interfere with the market, and take a stand which is against humanity," he added.

The delegation, arrived in London on Saturday (local time) as part of India's global outreach program to convey the country's firm stance against terrorism.

The delegation landed in the United Kingdom after completing visits to France, Italy, and Denmark, where they engaged with government officials, diaspora, and other stakeholders to raise awareness about India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Upon their arrival, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We are here in London. We will keep our stance on terrorism effectively, here. We believe that we will get that support here as well, the way we have received the support in those three countries."

The delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and consists of Daggubati Purandeswari of TDP, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena-UBT, Ghulam Ali Khatana of BJP, Dr. Amar Singh of Congress, Samik Bhattacharya of BJP, former Union Minister MJ Akbar and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

