London: British Hindus protest outside Oxford Union over debate on Kashmir with speakers having 'terror' links

London [UK], November 15 : A social movement of British Hindus and Indians in the UK, INSIGHT UK, on Friday protested in front of the Oxford Union, the debating society of Oxford University and raised slogans, after they hosted a debate titled "This House Believes in the Independent State of Kashmir."

Huge cries of "It is known far and wide, Oxford Union stands on terrorists side" were heard as the protestors condemned the hosting of debate with speakers with alleged links to terrorism.

‼️BREAKING‼️ Indian students protest infront of the Oxford Union. Cries of “It is known far and wide, Oxford Union stands on terrorists side”.#OxfordUnion pic.twitter.com/N1oeIvrHLn — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) November 14, 2024

In the protest, outside the Oxford Union, the students holding banners chanted Hindi slogans, "Bharat mata ki jai, vande matram"

‼️BREAKING‼️ Jammu Kashmir WAS India Jammu Kashmir IS India Jammu Kashmir WILL BE India#OxfordUnion pic.twitter.com/91bolGraqj — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) November 14, 2024

Further, INSIGHT UK shared the post of the protest and wrote, "Jammu Kashmir WAS India, Jammu Kashmir IS India, Jammu Kashmir WILL BE India."

On Thursday, INSIGHT UK sent a formal letter to the Oxford Union Society to express concerns about its decision to host a debate titled "This House Believes in the Independent State of Kashmir," raising questions about the inclusion of speakers with alleged links to terrorism and citing potential risks to the integrity of the debate.

In their letter, the social movement that works on issues that impact the British Hindu and Indian community in the UK stated that the two invited speakers, Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur and Zafar Khan, in support of the motion had been criticised for their alleged associations with groups linked to violent extremism and terrorism.

They stated that Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur had been accused of incitement and hate speech, with links to organisations under investigation for connections to terrorism.

INSIGHT UK further emphasised the background of Thakur and his organisation, "World Kashmir Freedom Movement," where he is the president and also "Mercy Universal," which he co-founded with his father. Both entities have reportedly been investigated by the UK's Scotland Yard, the Charity Commission, and the FBI for their suspected connections to terrorist activities.

"Muzzammil Ayyub has often engaged in hate speech. A case has been registered against him. for creating fear and alarm among the masses using social media and inclining them to commit offences likely to disturb public order. Muzammil has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the letter stated.

"Muzammil is the president of the "World Kashmir Freedom Movement," which, along with another organisation called "Mercy Universal," was founded by his father and investigated by Scotland Yard, the Charity Commission and the FBI for ties with terrorists," the letter further read.

Meanwhile, Zafar Khan, the Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was associated with a group known for violent activities that targeted the Kashmiri Hindu community.

The JKLF had also been involved in acts such as the kidnapping and killing of Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre in the UK back in 1984, they said in the letter.

INSIGHT UK is a social movement dedicated to raising awareness, advocating and campaigning for the causes that concern and impact the British Hindu and Indian communities in the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor