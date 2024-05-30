London: Indian women's hockey team feted at embassy for outstanding achievements

London [UK], May 30 : The High Commission of India recently hosted a distinguished event at India House to honour the Indian Women's Senior Hockey Team, who are in the United Kingdom for the European segment of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.

The event was a celebration of their dedication, achievements, and contributions to the sport.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome by the High Commissioner of India, Vikram Doraiswami, who praised the team for their remarkable performances on the international stage. In his opening address, he highlighted the significant progress the team has made, lauding their skill, determination, and the inspiration they provide to young athletes across India.

"First of all, a warm welcome to our girls here in India House. Welcome to London. For any embassy, it is the greatest pleasure to host our sports people because you are the best of what India is. Each one of you. You just look at the names, folks. They represent every part of India and every region and community of India," he said.

"Their stories are the most wonderful stories of what is possible in India. Each one of these girls is a story of sacrifice and struggle by their parents, but is also a story of triumph, of spirit. These young ladies inspire every one of us today because what they have achieved tells us that there is no ceiling to human ambition. There is no ceiling in a country like India where anything and everything can be possible. So God bless you for that because you inspire us every day," the Indian High Commissioner to the UK added.

The event was graced by the presence of Stephen Francis Smith, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. His attendance underscored the strong ties between India and Australia, particularly in the realm of sports.

"I started playing hockey when I was eleven years of age. The first time I saw India playing internationally was at the 1975 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. And I attended the 2010 Men's Hockey World Cup in Delhi as foreign minister," Smith said.

"When I retired from the parliament, I spent a term on the board of Hockey Australia. And whilst hockey has changed dramatically from when I played as a youngster, changing from a vertical game to a horizontal game on artificial turfs, the reason that Australia has become so good at hockey is because the Indians taught us everything," said the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Commissioner Smith extended his best wishes to the team, commending their spirit and the important role they play in promoting women's sports globally.

Each member of the Indian Women's Senior Hockey Team was introduced to the audience, receiving a heartfelt ovation. The players shared their experiences and challenges, recounting memorable moments from their careers and the camaraderie that fuels their success. Their stories of perseverance and triumph deeply resonated with the audience, showcasing the strength and unity of the team.

The event also featured the presentation of awards and tokens of appreciation to the team members, acknowledging their significant contributions to promoting hockey and bringing pride to the nation. Special guests, including prominent figures from the sports fraternity and other dignitaries, joined in to celebrate the occasion and extend their best wishes to the team.

The event at India House was a fitting tribute to the Indian Women's Senior Hockey Team, recognizing their excellence and the immense pride they bring to India. It was an evening filled with inspiration, gratitude, and a collective hope for the continued success of the team in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 and beyond.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor