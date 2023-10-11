London Luton airport suspends flights after fire engulfs car park

London, Oct 11 All flights at London Luton Airport have been suspended after a massive fire engulfed a terminal car park.

The suspension will last until 12 noon on Wednesday "as emergency services respond to a fire in terminal car park 2, which has now resulted in a partial structural collapse", the airport said in a post on X.

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted," it added.

A video released by the airport showed that firefighters were trying to put out the enormous blaze and prevent it from spreading to buildings and vehicles on the runway of the airport.

Meanwhile, the fire services said that up to 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park at the time of the "severe fire" and subsequently damaged.

The airport is the fourth largest airport in London and is 32 km north of the city centre.

It is the UK's fifth largest airport after Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted, carrying more than 13 million passengers in 2022.

No major casualties were reported, but "one member of the public and six firefighters were affected by smoke inhalation", the East of England Ambulance Service said in a post on social media.

