London: Police search for man suspected of throwing corrosive substance on multiple victims

London [UK], February 1 : The London police are searching for a man suspected of throwing a corrosive substance on multiple victims including a woman and two children on Wednesday night, CNN reported.

London Metropolitan Police in a statement, said the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in south London's Clapham district following the attack.

No arrests have been made.

The police said that nine people were wounded, including three adults who helped the initial victims and three responding police officers who were hospitalised with minor injuries.

"We will update as soon as we know more about their conditions," Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said in a statement, as per CNN.

Castle said an investigation had been opened and tests were ongoing to determine what the suspected corrosive substance was.

He said: "We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual, and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident."

Further details are awaited.

