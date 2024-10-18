London: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma invites investors for 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit'

London [United Kingdom] October 18 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, during the Rising Rajasthan Investors Meet in London, emphasised the investment potential in the state and invited investors from the UK for the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' which will be held in Jaipur from December 9 to 11.

The event on Thursday, which was also addressed by the High Commissioner of India, marked the 11th roadshow in the lead-up to the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari was also present at the event. The event held at London was part of a series of global investment outreach efforts leading up to the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

A key outcome of the meet was the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between Rajasthan and UK-based investors, showcasing the growing interest in the state's market.

CM Bhajan Lal expressed optimism, hoping to secure more investments from the UK as part of Rajasthan's continued efforts to boost economic ties and attract global capital.

Speaking to ANI, Bhajan Lal Sharma said, "There is a program of Rising Rajasthan in Rajasthan on 9, 10, 11 December. Before this I had also gone to Korea, Japan, now I have come to Germany and UK. Both the countries are very strong and economically prosperous."

"German industries are already running in Rajasthan and our relationship with UK is also very old. Certainly we want that more and more investors from Germany and UK should come to Rising Rajasthan because there are immense possibilities in Rajasthan...we have good chances that good investors will come from there," he added.

Indian High Commissioner to UK, Vikram Doraiswami lauded the state of Rajasthan, and said it has the longest and most intense connection with the key areas of interest for the future.

"One of the great things about Rajasthan is that this is a state that everybody in the UK when they think India, they broadly seem to think of Rajasthan...Beyond that more seriously it is also the state that has the longest and most intense connection with the key areas of interest for the future. By that, I mean conservation, sustainability and economic growth based on harmony with nature," Doraiswami said at the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor