London: Sindhis protest against Indus canals, human rights abuses in Pakistan

London [UK], October 29 : In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) gathered outside the UK Prime Minister's residence at 10 Downing Street to protest against grave human rights violations and environmental threats faced by the Sindhi community in Pakistan.

The protest, attended by Sindhis from across the UK and human rights advocates from Balochistan and other marginalised communities, highlighted urgent issues affecting their homeland.

According to a press release from the WSC, demonstrators expressed vehement opposition to Pakistan's controversial plan to construct six canals on the River Indus. They warned that this project represents an existential threat to millions of Sindhis already suffering from severe water scarcity, a situation exacerbated by the contentious 1991 Water Accord.

"Diverting the river's water to the Cholistan region," the protestors claimed, "would devastate Sindh's agricultural sector and worsen environmental degradation in the Indus Delta."

The rally also spotlighted ongoing extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of Sindhi political activists at the hands of Pakistan's security forces. In October 2024 alone, three young Sindhi menSajan Malookani, Sarmad Bhayo, and Wanish Kumarwere reportedly killed in extrajudicial actions, while six others were abducted.

A focal point of outrage was the brutal murder of Shahnawaz Kunbhar, who was killed under fabricated blasphemy charges. Protesters accused Pir Umar Jan Sarhindi of involvement in the murder, labeling it an example of state-sponsored violent extremism. "This is a blatant violation of human rights that cannot go unchallenged," one speaker stated.

The gathering also condemned the violent response to the Sindh Rawadari (Tolerance) March, which aimed to promote secular and tolerant values in the wake of Kunbhar's murder. Participants, including women and intellectuals, faced violence, arrests, and humiliation from state forces during the event.

Moreover, the WSC protestors called for the immediate release of 7-year-old Priya Kumari, who was abducted more than three years ago.

At the protest's conclusion, a petition was submitted to the British Prime Minister, urging intervention to halt the human rights atrocities in Sindh. The petition demanded a fact-finding mission to Pakistan to investigate the deteriorating situation, particularly concerning rights violations against Sindhi and Baloch communities.

The protestors also urged the UK government to pressure Pakistan to end these abuses, revoke the controversial Blasphemy Act, and withhold aid to Pakistan until it complies with the UN Charter of Human Rights.

The World Sindhi Congress (WSC), a prominent human rights advocacy organisation with branches in the UK, US, Canada, and Sindh, remains dedicated to raising international awareness about the persecution of Sindhis in Pakistan and their ongoing struggle for human rights and self-determination.

