London: UKPNP protests outside Pakistan High Commission, label 'Solidarity Day' as "political deception"

London [UK], February 6 : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) protested outside the Pakistan High Commission in London over Pakistan's commemoration of '5th February Solidarity Day' with Kashmir.

The protesters denounced Pakistan's exploitation of the people and resources in the region, its involvement in proxy conflicts, and its annexation of Jammu and Kashmir.

UKPNP spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan addressed the crowd, explaining that the purpose of their protest was to reveal Pakistan's deceit. He said that Pakistan has been unlawfully occupying portions of PoJK since October 22, 1947 and causing violence and division in the area.

He branded Pakistan's so-called support of Kashmir a hoax, contending that genuine solidarity would entail upholding the rights and self-determination of the Kashmiri people, which Pakistan has consistently opposed.

He accused the so-called Prime Minister of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), Chaudhary Anwar-ul-Haq, of inciting unrest in the region by yelling 'Al-Jihadi' slogans in Zafarabad. In the meantime, the people of PoJK still lack basic commodities, vital infrastructure, and fundamental rights.

Khan further claimed that although Pakistan says it supports Kashmir, it is assembling 10 terrorist organizations and extremist leaders in Rawalakot, demonstrating its lack of genuine interest in peace and instead fostering yet another proxy conflict in the area. Inquiring as to why Pakistan still harbours and supports terrorist elements in the name of Kashmir's fight, he questioned Pakistan's activities.

Additionally, he emphasized that the so-called "Solidarity Day" was really a political ploy, first conceived in 1990 by Qazi Hussain Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami in an attempt to play on Kashmiri sentiments.

He emphasized how Pakistan had disregarded UN resolutions on Kashmir since 1947, which called for its withdrawal from occupied areas. He said Pakistan controls these regions through bureaucrats rather than granting fundamental rights, and local administrations are helpless.

The UKPNP reaffirmed its dedication to a nonviolent conflict and demanded that Kashmiris be granted complete freedom of movement, self-governance, and self-determination. The party called on the whole community to pay attention to Pakistan's activities and hold it responsible for its ongoing meddling in Kashmir.

