'Lone wolf' was behind shooting of Slovakia's Fico, says minister

Bratislava, May 16 (IANS/DPA) A man described as a "lone wolf" has been charged with the attempted murder of Slovakian Prime Minister Rober Fico, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said.

Estok said the 71-year-old suspect was motivated by political grievances to try and assassinate Fico.

He described the man as a "lone wolf" who is "not a member of a radicalised political group, either right-wing or left-wing".

Prime Minister Fico was shot four times on Wednesday and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

