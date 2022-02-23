Long march on Islamabad would oust 'incompetent' govt, says PPP's Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) long march will leave Karachi on February 27 and it will make it really difficult for the government to handle once it reaches Islamabad, said the Chairman of the opposition PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday.

Speaking at a party convention in Peshawar, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan backtracked on his all commitments and said his party's Feb 27 long march on Islamabad would oust the 'corrupt and incompetent' federal government.

Attacking the Imran Khan government, Bilawal said that his party had announced the waging of a war against the incompetent federal government.

Bilawal on Tuesday approved the route plan for the party's planned long march. He said that his party's planned long march would initiate from Karachi on February 27.

The march will begin from Karachi and will reach Islamabad in 10 days after passing through 34 different cities of Sindh and Punjab.

Furthermore, Bilawal shared that those who were previously against tabling a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government have now agreed to it.

Bilawal also said that the party's planned march will represent the issues of all provinces and the party needs support from people to help move the motion.

At the convention, the PPP leader lashed at Imran Khan saying, they termed the Pakistan prime minister "selected" as he promised a change but failed to deliver it.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor