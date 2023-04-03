Long queues show desperation of many as 'fight for food' continues in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 : As inflation in Pakistan continues to remain high, long queues for food showcase the desperation of citizens of Pakistan as making ends meet under depleting sources of income is becoming quite tricky, Dawn newspaper reported.

In a recent occurrence, mismanagement hampered both official and private attempts to provide food to those on the breadline, as was seen during Friday's fatal stampede in Karachi.

The incident took place inside a factory near the Naurus crossroads in Karachi's SITE neighbourhood.

Hundreds of women and their children had gathered to get food assistance and zakat that the factory's owner was distributing on Friday when the stampede took place and killed at least 12 individuals.

Both the local government and the police claim that the orgsers did not make the charity drive known to them.

However, the state's efforts could not be worse planned. At official free flour distribution events in Punjab and KP, a number of people have died, while trucks have been looted in KP.

People have frequently complained that officials' hands are getting greased or that individuals with "connections" are receiving flour, Dawn reported.

Also, it is saddening to see women and the elderly jostled and manhandled while waiting in line for a few flour sacks for hours on end.

There have been multiple stampede incidents across Pakistan due to the unorgsed distribution of free flour which led to the death of various inflation-hit people, who gathered to collect food, according to the Dawn.

A large number of inflation-hit people gathered at a factory to collect flour but due to the stampede, most of them, in the end, reached the mortuary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor