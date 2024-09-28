"Look forward to further strengthening India-US Strategic Partnership": Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Kwatra

Washington DC [US], September 28 : Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the former Foreign Secretary of India and recently appointed Ambassador of India to the US, expressed gratitude after presenting his credentials to President Joe Biden on September 18.

Sharing a post on X, Kwatra said, "Honoured to present my credentials to US President Joe Biden as Ambassador of India to the United States on September 18."

He added, "Look forward to further strengthening the India-US Strategic Partnership."

Notably, Kwatra assumed charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States on August 13.

Kwatra succeeds India's former envoy to the United States and BJP leader, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

"Privileged to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. Team @IndianEmbassyUS will continue to work intensely to strengthen this crucial partnership," Kwatra had said in a post on X.

On July 14, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bid farewell to outgoing Foreign Secretary Kwatra, acknowledging his profound contributions to India's foreign policy and national security over the past decade. Jaishankar had praised Kwatra for his strategic acumen in shaping and executing crucial policies during his tenure.

Kwatra has previously served at the Ministry of External Affairs, and Prime Minister's Office as Joint Secretary.

Kwatra has also served as Minister (Commerce) at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, from May 2010 to July 2013. Between July 2013 and October 2015, Kwatra headed the Policy Planning and Research Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and later served as the head of the Americas Division in the Foreign Ministry, where he dealt with India's relations with the United States and Canada.

Kwatra has served in different positions in many of India's missions abroad and in India. Kwatra holds an experience of nearly 32 years in a range of assignments.

