"Look forward to having hostages come home": Trump thanks world leaders for their support in bringing end to Gaza conflict

Washington, DC [US], October 4 : US President Donald Trump thanked world leaders for their support in bringing an end to the Gaza conflict and said that he looks forward to seeing the hostages return home, acknowledging that some may be in critical condition.

In a video message shared by the White House on Saturday (local time), Trump expressed gratitude to countries like Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan for their efforts in helping to secure a peace deal. He emphasised that many people have worked tirelessly to make this happen and that it's a significant day.

In his video message, Trump said, "I want to thank the countries that helped me put this together- Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and so many others. So many people fought so hard. This is a big day."

The US President stated that a peace agreement is within reach, with many countries unified in their desire to end the war and achieve peace in the Middle East.

"I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents and having some of the hostages, unfortunately, you know the condition they're in, come home likewise to their parents because their parents wanted them just as much as though that young man or young woman were alive. So I just want to let you know that this is a very special day, maybe unprecedented in many ways," said Trump.

In his concluding remarks, the US President said, "We were given a tremendous amount of help. Everybody was unified in wanting this war to end and seeing peace in the Middle East, and we're very close to achieving that."

His video remarks came shortly after Trump in a Truth Social post, "Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it's far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on the details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

The Times of Israel reported on Friday that Hamas had announced that it had submitted its response to US President Donald Trump's proposal for ending the Gaza war. Hamas declared that it is prepared to release all remaining hostages under the terms laid out in the plan and that it is ready to immediately enter negotiations with the mediators to discuss the details.

Times of Israel further reported that Hamas referred to talks that still need to be held regarding the identities of the around 2,000 Palestinian security prisoners and bodies of slain Gazans who would be released in exchange for the 48 hostages, of which 20 are believed to be alive.

White House on Monday (local time) released a peace plan to end the two-year-old Gaza conflict following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The peace plan included that Gaza will be a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

The peace plan stated that if both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor