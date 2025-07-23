"Look forward to my talks with PM Keir Starmer and King Charles III": PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday embarked on a visit to the United Kingdom, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

He said that India's ties with the UK have gained "significant momentum" in recent years under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Leaving for the UK, a country with which our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has achieved significant momentum in the last few years. I look forward to my talks with PM Keir Starmer and my meeting with His Majesty King Charles III," Modi said in a post on X after his departure.

The visit to the UK from July 23-24 is aimed at boosting bilateral ties, with the signing of the much-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a key highlight.

India and UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that has witnessed significant progress in recent years. Our collaboration spans a wide range of sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, education, research, sustainability, health and people-to-people ties.

The two countries are expected to sign a free trade agreement, potentially doubling bilateral trade by 2030 from the current $60 billion.

"During my meeting with Prime Minister Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, we will have the opportunity to further enhance our economic partnership, aimed at fostering prosperity, growth and jobs creation in both countries. I also look forward to calling on His Majesty King Charles III during the visit," said PM Modi in his departure statement.

The India-UK FTA, has been under negotiation for three years. This agreement is expected to eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports to the UK and reduce tariffs on 90% of British products.The FTA is projected to double bilateral trade by 2030, from the current USD 60 billion mark.

It will also make it easier for British firms to export products like whisky and cars to India.According to the MEA, PM Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, on the entire gamut of India-UK bilateral relations.

They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.Over the years, the India-UK historical ties, have transformed into a robust, multi-faceted, mutually beneficial relationship.

PM Modi is likely to raise the issue of Khalistani extremists in the UK, who have been a concern for India. The UK government has assured India that it will take necessary actions to address this issue.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the issue of Khalistani extremists and related groups is a matter of concern for India, and it has been brought to the attention of partners in the United Kingdom.

The two countries will also review progress in areas like climate action, healthcare, education, and people-to-people connections.

With an Indian diaspora that forms about 2.7 per cent of the total population of UK, it acts as the living bridge which forms a key pillar of growth and development of India -UK relations through their valuable contribution to the British society and economy as well as promoting bilateral cultural and economic cooperation and bonds of friendship between peoples of our two countries.

After the UK visit, PM Modi will travel to the Maldives from July 25-26. He will attend the 60th-anniversary celebrations of Maldives' independence and will meet with President Mohamed Muizzu to advance their joint vision of a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.

"I will thereafter travel to the Maldives at the invitation of the President H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu to join the celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. I look forward to my meetings with President Muizzu and other political leadership, to advance our joint vision of a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and to strengthen our cooperation for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," Said PM Modi in his departure statement.

The visit is expected to advance India's Neighbourhood First Policy, prioritizing cooperation with neighboring countries.

"I am confident that the visit will yield tangible outcomes, benefiting our people and advancing our Neighbourhood First Policy," added PM Modi.

