"Look forward to productive engagements": Jaishankar upon arrival in Mauritius

Port Louis [Mauritius], July 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived in Mauritius for a two-day official visit. He thanked Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin for his warm welcome and stated that he looked forward to productive engagements to take forward the special relationship between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Namaste Mauritius! Thank Foreign Minister @ManeeshGobin for the warm welcome. Look forward to productive engagements to take forward this special relationship."

In his welcome message, the Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin said the two countries would continue to strengthen ties between the two countries.

"Delighted to welcome @DrSJaishankar to Mauritius. His visit highlights the strong and enduring partnership between our nations. Together, we continue to strengthen our ties and explore new avenues of cooperation. #IndiaMauritius #GlobalSouth@MEABharat @MEAIndia @HCI_PortLouis," the minister posted on X.

During his visit, Jaishankar will hold meetings with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and several other senior ministers, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release on Monday.

This comes around a month after PM Jugnauth visited India for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his new cabinet and Council of Ministers.

The visit marks one of Jaishankar's first bilateral engagements following his re-appointment in the PM Modi-led government. Previously, Jaishankar visited Mauritius in February 2021.

In a press release, MEA stated, "During the visit, EAM will call on the Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr. Pravind Jugnauth and will hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers of the Government of Mauritius. In addition, he will engage with other prominent Mauritian leaders."

"The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively take stock of various facets of the bilateral relationship," it added.

India and Mauritius enjoy close and longstanding relations, owing to historical, demographic and cultural reasons, according to MEA. A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian-origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of Mauritius' population of 1.2 million people.

