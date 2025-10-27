"Look forward to working together to take forward our Strategic Partnership": EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Thai counterpart

New Delhi [India], October 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow to boost cooperation between the two South Asian countries.

The meeting focused on enhancing their Strategic Partnership. In a post on X, he said, "A first meeting with Thai FM Sihasak Phuangketkeowin Kuala Lumpur today. Look forward to working together to take forward our Strategic Partnership."

A first meeting with Thai FM @SihasakPh in Kuala Lumpur today. Look forward to working together to take forward our Strategic Partnership. 🇮🇳 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/eqmZrooIaZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 26, 2025

Jaishankar on Sunday held a "very useful" meeting with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, exchanging views on the evolving global and regional landscape while exploring new avenues to deepen India-Singapore cooperation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, where both ministers participated in high-level regional diplomatic engagements.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Good to meet FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore. A very useful exchange on the global and regional scenario, as well as opportunities for strengthening India-Singapore cooperation."

Before he engaged with the Singaporean FM, the EAM held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The two held talks on India-Malaysia bilateral cooperation.

"Honoured to meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful ASEAN Summit. Value his thoughts on strengthening our bilateral cooperation and people-to-people linkages," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun and appreciated the deepening of the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders also discussed further cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductors, defence, and shipbuilding between the two nations.

Sharing the details of the meeting, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Delighted to meet FM Cho Hyun of RoK, on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Malaysia. Appreciate the deepening of our Special Strategic Partnership. Discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding."

Jaishankar will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 27. The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and also exchange views on regional and international developments.

