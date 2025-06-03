Look forward to working with India and supporting them in their endeavoursto combat terrorism: UK MP Shivani Raja

London [UK], June 3 : UK MP for Leicester East, Shivani Raja, met India's all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, and called it a "positive meeting." She expressed willingness to work with India and support it in their endeavours to combat terrorism.

In an interview with ANI, Shivani Raja praised India for responding to the terrorist attacks. She called on the UK and other nations to stand up and condemn terrorism.

On her meeting with all-party delegation, she said, "We just finished hosting a roundtable along with the Conservative Friends of India at our party Headquarters with the senior delegation from India. It was a really positive meeting, there was a lot of takeaways from that meeting. But overall, it was really positive and we look forward to working with India and supporting them in their endeavours to combat terrorism."

She said that the UK has always condemned terrorism, and the UK's Shadow Foreign Secretary, Priti Patel, condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"The UK has always condemned terrorist attacks, whether it be in Pahalgam or any other country in the world. This was no different. Our Shadow Foreign Secretary, Priti Patel, wasted no time in calling out the terrorist attack which happened in 22nd April and I think as citizens of this world, whether you are in politics or not in politics, we all have a duty and responsibility to call out terrorism whenever we see it," Shivani Raja said.

Praising India's efforts in its fight against terrorism, Shivani Raja said, "I think India is doing a fantastic job at responding to the terrorist attacks which come to India. But I think the UK, as a whole, and other countries likewise need to stand up and condemn terrorism. That is exactly what the UK has been doing and will continue to do."

On what efforts the UK should make in the fight against terrorism, she said, "We should be condemning terrorist attacks and calling out terrorism wherever we see it, regardless of the country. That's what I have been doing, that's what my party has been doing, and that is what the Government here has been doing."

She expressed happiness over the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK. She expressed excitement about seeing the bilateral relationship grow under the FTA.

Regarding the India-UK relationship, Shivani Raja says, "I was personally very thrilled, and I am super pleased to welcome the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). We have such a rich and vibrant British-Indian diaspora here in the UK. So, to see that relationship continue to blossom and grow under the FTA will be really special and I am really excited for it."

The all-party delegation met with the Conservative Party's co-chair, Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston CBE, and the Conservative Friends of India's co-chair, Koolesh Shah, on Monday at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) in the UK on Monday.

During the meeting, the delegation emphasised Operation Sindoor as the new normal for India in its firm response to terrorism. UK MPs - Shivani Raja, Ameet Jogia and Reena Ranger attended the meeting.

In a post on X, Indian High Commission in the UK stated, "The All-Party Delegation met the Co-Chair of the Conservative Party Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston CBE @LordJohnson_ and Co-Chair of the Conservative Friends of India (@wearecfindia) Koolesh Shah at @Conservatives Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) to underscore that the scourge of terrorism remains a threat to all nations.

"The delegation emphasised #OperationSindoor as the "new normal" for India in its firm response to cross-border terrorism. The hosts expressed support for India in its fight against terrorism and acknowledged the broader implications of terrorism globallyparticularly in the UK. They also underscored the contribution of the Indian diaspora in the UK. MP @ShivaniRaja_LE, @Ameet_Jogia and @Reena_Ranger joined the discussion," it added.

The all-party delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed.

Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

