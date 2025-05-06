"Look forward to working with you to build prosperous future": Australian PM Albanese thanks PM Modi

Canberra [Australia], May 6 : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating him on his election win and said that he looked forward to working with him in the coming years to build a prosperous future for the two nations.

He emphasised the strong ties between India and Australia. Albanese's statement came in response to a post shared by PM Modi on X.

In a post on X, Albanese stated, "Thank you for the call Prime Minister @narendramodi and for your warm congratulations. The relationship between Australia and India has never been stronger. I look forward to working with you over the coming years to build a prosperous future for our region."

https://x.com/AlboMP/status/1919715342722728147

PM Modi said he congratulated Albanese on his re-election. Both leaders agreed to work together to advance the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

"Spoke with my friend @AlboMP to personally congratulate him on his party's historic victory. We agreed to work together with renewed vigour to advance the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and explore new areas of cooperation," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi invited Albanese to visit India, including for the Annual Summit and the QUAD Summit, which will be hosted in India later in the year.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) between the two countries. They noted that in its five years, the CSP has seen robust cooperation developing across a diverse range of sectors. They stressed on the role played by the vibrant Indian origin diaspora in cementing bilateral ties."

PM Modi and Albanese exchanged views on regional and global matters of mutual interest. They reiterated their commitment to working together to promoting a free, open, stable, rules-based, prosperous Indo-Pacific. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Albanese is the first Prime Minister in Australia in more than two decades to secure back-to-back election victories, the first since John Howard, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to cheering supporters at the Labor Party's headquarters on Saturday, he said the government will invest in young Australians while looking after the older people, as well. He also spoke about the resilience of the economy and about a unified Australia.

"In this time of global uncertainty, Australians have chosen optimism and determination," he told the crowd in Sydney, as cheers erupted. "Australians have chosen to face global challenges the Australian way - looking after each other while building for the future," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor