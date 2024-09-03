"Looking at enhancing the level of cooperation," Indian envoy to Singapore on PM's visit

Singapore, September 3 : Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule, while speaking toon Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore will deepen India's strategic partnership as it seeks to diversify cooperation in different areas like advanced technology, manufacturing and more.

Speaking to ANI, Ambule said that the visit will boost India-Singapore relationship in the new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing technology.

"This is the 10th year of our strategic partnership, so we are looking at enhancing the level of cooperation and engagement, and we are diversifying the fields of cooperation to include areas which have now come up, like the emerging areas of advanced technology, manufacturing, green growth, and sustainability," he said.

Talking about the key takeaways of this visit, Ambule said that India has a lot to learn from Singapore in terms of skills and it is helping India in skilling initiative in terms of the region.

"One is the bilateral relationship. We are actually setting the relationship up for a further boost in the new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing technology. We have a lot to learn from Singapore in terms of skills. They are helping us in our skilling initiative in terms of the region. Singapore has been a pillar of our engagement in the ASEAN countries. Singapore has helped us get into this region, into the East Asia summit, and it gells well with our Indo Pacific strategy and other areas," he said.

Speaking on how the visit is expected to boost the bilateral ties between the two countries, he said, "Singapore is paying a lot of importance to this visit on our part. Also, we are kind of attaching a lot of significance to the visit very early on in Prime Minister's third tenure. So it gives both leaders ample opportunity to discuss as to how they want to take the relationship."

Singapore is India's important partner in Act East India policy and as well as Indo Pacific vision. PM Modi will visit Singapore on September 5.

