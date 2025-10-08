'Looking forward for advancing vision for stronger, prosperous future': PM Modi welcomes British PM Starmer to India

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to his British counterpart, who is on his first official visit to India. PM Modi expressed optimism on his visit and looked forward for advancing the India-UK ties.

In a post on X on Wednesday, he said, "Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future."

Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future. @Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/Sv29sZ6dzj— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Upon arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, he was recieved by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar .

"A warm welcome to PM Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom! Received by Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat at the airport. This is PM Starmer's first visit to India. This visit marks a new chapter in our strong & dynamic India-UK partnership," the MEA said.

He also interacted with business leaders here in the financial capital on Wednesday as he commences his first official visit to India.

In a light-hearted moment, he was seen taking a selfie with a disposable camera during an interaction with business leaders at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

The UK PM has arrived in India with a large delegation of 125 members, consisting of CEOs, entrepreneurs, university Vice Chancellors, and cultural leaders.

During the visit, on October 9 in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Prime Ministers will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with 'Vision 2035', a focused and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on the opportunities presented by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which will serve as a central pillar of the future India-UK economic partnership.

They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor