"Looking forward...," Kamala Harris on Sept 10 debate with Donald Trump, does not confirm two other face-offs

Detroit [US], August 9 US Vice President Kamala Harris is looking forward to a debate with the former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump after the latter proposed that he wanted to face off with his Democratic rival twice more in the upcoming polls in November this year.

"Well, I'm glad that he's finally agreed to a debate on Sept. 10," Harris said while talking to reporters from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Thursday (local time).

Harris's post on X read," I hear that Donald Trump has finally committed to debating me on September 10."

"I look forward to it," she said on her social media platform in connection with the upcoming prime-time debate on ABC News

"I'm glad that he's finally agreed to a debate on September 10th. I'm looking forward to it, and I hope he shows up," Harris told reporters in Detroit, according to CNN.

Harris, when asked by reporters about the two other debates did not give a confirmation.

"Happy to have that conversation," she said .

Fox News host Jesse Watters said that the network is yet to hear from the Harris campaign on the September 4 date proposed by Trump for a debate with her.

Harris, who has not done a sit-down interview with a news organization since she launched her presidential campaign, said on Thursday that she has talked to her team and will get an interview scheduled before September.

"I've talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month," Harris told reporters on the tarmac in Michigan before she headed to Arizona.

Earlier, Trump in a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club on Thursday said, "I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight," he said.

Trump's campaign clarified the fomer president's remarks to the press at Mar-a-Lago about the presidential debates with ABC network on September 10 as previously scheduled and one on NBC on September 25 and with Fox News on September 4.

The 90-minute face-off will likely take place in Philadelphia, a source familiar with the matter said cited CNN adding that ABC News anchors David Muir and Lynsey Davis will moderate the debate.

An ABC spokesperson told CNN on Thursday that the debate will be streamed will allow other networks to broadcast its September 10 presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

During his news conference at Mar-a-Lago today, Trump criticized Harris for not sitting for an interview since she became the Democratic candidate.

"She hasn't done an interview. She can't do an interview. She's barely competent," Trump said adding "She's not smart enough to do a news conference."

