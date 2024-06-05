Looking forward to contribute peace, prosperity in Indo-Pacific: Taiwan President congratulates PM Modi after third successive win

Taipei [Taiwan], June 5 : Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said he looks forward to expanding the "fast-growing" ties between the two nations.

He further stressed expanding India-Taiwan collaboration on trade, technology and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

"My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing #Taiwan-#India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the #IndoPacific," President Lai posted on X.

https://x.com/ChingteLai/status/1798248209044963558

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily the Nitish Kumar led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu led TDP.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

The India-Taiwan economic partnership has grown significantly in recent years.

Taiwan has considered India as a critical partner under its 'New Southbound Policy', and both countries have also signed a migration agreement to allow Indian workers to be employed in Taiwanese industries.

The newly-elected president of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was sworn in as the fifth popularly elected president of Taiwan on May 20.

The DPP became the first ruling party to govern Taiwan for a third consecutive four-year term, with Lai, 64, and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim taking office since Taiwan held its first direct presidential election in 1996.

Lai Ching-te, in a stern warning to China, called on Beijing to stop intimidating the island nation, over which China continues to make its claim. China has also intensified military drills after Lai was sworn in as the president of the island nation, raising tensions in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor