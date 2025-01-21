"Looking forward to great 4 years": Trump's supporters after his inauguration

Washington DC [US], January 21 : After US President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, his supporters from across the country erupted in cheers and shared their excitement and expectations for the next "great four years."

Speaking to ANI, Ashley Johnson, a Trump supporter from Utah, who attended the inauguration ceremony shared her excitement about the new US government.

"I am so excited to be here at the inauguration of President Trump. Looking forward to great 4 years, looking forward to cleaning up our United States of America and making it great again," she said.

Another supporter from Illinois stated, "Trump's speech was really great. I think he is going to do great things, not just for our country but also for the world. Everything is going to be great with Donald Trump."

David, a supporter from Mississippi, praised Trump's address, calling it the 'best he had ever heard.'

"Trump's speech was awesome. Best speech I have ever heard. I am looking forward to the next four years of him, making our country great again and most of all, making safe and getting it back focused on God. Looking forward to it," said David.

Brittany Leonard from Louisiana said, "I am super excited to be here...It was super fun today...I think I am most excited about the change that is going to happen in the next four years. Hope for our country again, for the economy, for oil, for all the things, for the border - everything he talked about was super exciting. So, exciting to see him get here and sign some papers away."

Charlotte Walker, a supporter from Oklahoma, attended President Trump's second inauguration, expressing her continued support for the president. Walker, who also participated in the first inauguration, shared her confidence in Trump's ability to lead the country over the next four years.

"I am here to support President Trump on his second inauguration. I love President Trump. I was here for his first inauguration and I am grateful that I am back because I know that he is going to save this country and make America great again," said Walker.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Monday. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.

Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th US Vice-President.

