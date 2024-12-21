Looking forward to meet Kuwait's leadership, Indian diaspora: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he is embarking on two-day visit to Kuwait and looking forward to meeting Kuwait Amir, Prime Minister and Crown Prince.

During his visit, PM Modi will interact with Indian diaspora in Kuwait. He is travelling to Kuwait for a two-day visit at the invitation of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister any Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait after 43 years.

In his departure statement ahead of his Kuwait visit, PM Modi stated, "I look forward to my meetings with His Highness the Amir, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Kuwait. It would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region."

PM Modi stated that India deeply values the "historical connection" with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. He further said, "We are not just strong trade and energy partners, but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region."

Expressing excitement to meet Indian community in Kuwait, he stated, "I eagerly look forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations."

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of Kuwait for inviting him to the inauguration ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup, a premier sporting event in the Gulf region. He said that he looks forward to being a part of this celebration of athletic excellence and regional unity.

Expressing confidence that his visit will strengthen bilateral ties, he said, "I am confident that this visit will further strengthen and reinforce the special ties and bonds of friendship between the people of India and Kuwait."

Addressing the Special Briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to Kuwait, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (CPV and OIA), Arun Kumar Chatterjee on Friday gave a brief context on PM Modi's visit and highlighted the strong relationship between both nations, stating "excellent political relations between the two countries."

"This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years and therefore assumes considerable significance," he said.

"PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial guard of honor at the Bayan Palace (Kuwait Emir's main palace), following which he will be holding separate meetings with the Emir of Kuwait and the crown prince of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. There will be delegation-level talks with the prime minister of Kuwait thereafter," he added.

During bilateral discussions, PM Modi will review with the leadership of Kuwait, the entire spectrum of our bilateral relations, including an area such as the political, trade, investment, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties, and the steps that both sides need to take to further enhance them.

The Crown Prince will be hosting a banquet in honor of the honourable prime minister.This historic visit by the prime minister is expected to open a new chapter in India and create bilateral relations. It will not only consolidate the partnership in existing spheres but also unveil new avenues for future cooperation, reinforce our shared values and build a stronger and more dynamic partnership for the future. It is also expected to boost the ties between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Speaking about PM Modi's visit to a labour camp in Kuwait, Chatterjee stated, "The government of India attaches considerable importance to the welfare of all workers which are abroad. We have a community of around one million in Kuwait...The idea of the visit to the Labour camp is to express the amount of importance the government of India attaches to our workers who are working in a foreign country..."

Notably, India and Kuwait share an age-old bond characterised by historical ties, robust economic exchanges, and vibrant cultural connections. There is excellent political relations between the two countries. PM Modi recently met the Crown Prince of Kuwait on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in September this year.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Kuwait in August. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al Hayya, visited India recently on December 3-4. Both the foreign ministers had earlier met in September this year on the sidelines of the inaugural India Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue in Riyadh.

"These recent high-level engagements have been very successful and other ministerial-level exchanges have infused a fresh momentum into the bilateral relations between India and Kuwait," the MEA secretary stated.

