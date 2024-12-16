"Looking to boost Bharat's ties with this beautiful nation": Assam CM lands in Bhutan for three-day visit

Thimphu [Bhutan], December 16 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by his wife Riniki, arrived in Bhutan's capital, Thimphu, on Monday for a three-day official visit.

The couple was welcomed at the airport by Bhutan's Foreign Minister, Lyonpo DN Dhungyel.

"Just landed in Thimphu, Bhutan. Thankful to H.E. Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, for welcoming Riniki and me at the airport. I look forward to boosting Bharat's ties with this beautiful nation during my three-day visit," Sarma posted on X.

According to a statement from Bhutan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Himanta Biswa Sarma is visiting Bhutan at the invitation of the Royal Government of Bhutan. The visit is scheduled from 16 to 19 December.

As per the statement, the Assam Chief Minister is accompanied by senior officials from the Assam State Government. During his stay, he is expected to have an audience with the Bhutanese King and Queen.

He will also meet Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and attend Bhutan's National Day celebrations on December 17.

"He will receive an audience with His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and call on the Prime Minister. During the visit, the Chief Minister will attend the National Day celebrations," the statement said.

This marks the first official visit to Bhutan by the Chief Minister of Assam.

Bhutan and Assam share a warm, historic bond of friendship and neighbourly ties. This visit is expected to further strengthen these relations, fostering closer connections between Bhutan and the Indian state of Assam.

